Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 Tiger Logistics to be in focus on Friday; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50: Tiger Logistics share price will remain in focus on Friday, 28 May, after the company released its financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026 on Wednesday.

The multibagger small-cap stock closed 0.61% lower at ₹35.91 apiece on NSE on 28 May.

Advertisement

Tiger Logistics Q4 results 2026 Tiger Logistics reported 65.53% year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit to ₹2.22 crore in the March quarter 2026, from ₹6.44 crore a year earlier, primarily due to higher expenses.

Also Read | Jewellery stock to be in focus on Friday after strong Q4 results 2026

Revenue from operations climbed 41.96% year-on-year to ₹162.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared to ₹114.50 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the full financial year ended March 2026, sales rose 6.81% to ₹572.82 crore, up from ₹536.31 crore in the previous year.

Sales increased 41.97% to ₹162.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared to ₹114.50 crore in the corresponding quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year, net profit fell 20.33% to ₹21.52 crore in FY26, against ₹27.01 crore in FY25. Meanwhile, annual sales grew 6.81% to ₹572.82 crore in FY26 from ₹536.31 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

In an exchange filing on 18 May, the company announced that Bank Note Paper Mill India Private Limited(BNPMIL), which is a government of India enterprise, has renewed its confidence in the company by awarding a one-year import logistics contract valued at approximately ₹2 crore for handling various imported consignments.

Under the mandate, Tiger Logistics will manage freight forwarding (air and sea), customs clearance, and inland transportation operations to the Mysuru Plant for import shipments of BNPL arriving through Bangalore Airport, Chennai Seaport, and Bangalore ICD.

The import shipments will originate from multiple international locations, including Germany, France, Denmark, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Italy, Singapore, Finland, Austria, and Thailand.

“The renewal of this contract reflects the trust placed in our operational capabilities and execution standards. Managing complex import movements across multiple global origins requires precision, reliability, and strong compliance processes, and we are pleased to support BNPMIL’s international logistics requirements," said Harpreet Singh Malhotra, CMD of Tiger Logistics(India) Limited.

Advertisement

Also Read | RIL shares to be in focus tomorrow on announcement of 49th AGM date, record date

Tiger Logistics share price trend Multibagger small-cap stock Tiger Logistics' share price trend has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The small-cap stock has gained marginally 0.36% in a week and 0.67% in a month.

The small-cap stock has descended 8.26% in six months and 38.30% in a year. Furthermore, the stock has declined over 16% in two years and 5% in three years.

However, the small-cap stock has impressed long-term investors by delivering over 700% returns in the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.