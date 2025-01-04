Small-cap stock under ₹100: The board of directors of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has set 20 January 2025 as the record date for finalizing the list of eligible shareholders for the stock split benefit. The small-cap company board has approved a stock split in a 1:2 ratio, meaning one equity share of the multibagger small-cap stock with a face value of ₹2 each will be subdivided into two company shares with a face value of Re 1 each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock split record date The small-cap stock informed the Indian stock market bourses about the development, saying, "We wish to intimate you that 'the Company' has fixed Monday, 20th Day of January 2025 as 'Record Date' to determine the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Sub-division/Split of each fully paid-up equity share having face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each be Sub-divided into 2 (Two) fully equity shares having Face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One Only), as approved by the shareholders in their meeting held on 30.12.2024."

The company said in this exchange filing that the purpose of setting the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock split record date is to determine the eligibility of shareholders of the Company for Sub-division/Split of each fully paid-up equity share having a face value of Rs.2/- (Rupees Two Only) each be Sub-divided into 2 (Two) fully equity shares having Face value of Rs.1/- (Rupees One Only).

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares are available for trade on the BSE only. The small-cap stock finished with a trade volume of 88,517 on Friday. The 52-week high of the small-cap IT stock is ₹261 apiece, whereas the 52-week low is ₹46.08 apiece.

The small-cap stock is one of the multibagger stocks the Indian stock market delivered in the post-COVID rally. However, the multibagger stock has remained in the base-building mode in the last six months. However, in one year, this small-cap stock has delivered over 60 per cent returns to its positional investors, whereas the multibagger stock has given 750 per cent returns in the last five years.