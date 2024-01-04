Small-cap stock under ₹100: Shares of One Point One Solutions Ltd is one of the multibgger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year.

In the last one year, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from around ₹15.70 apiece levels to ₹63.80 per share levels on NSE, logging around 300 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that small-cap stock below ₹100 still possess some upside potential.

One Point One Solutions share price today opened upside at ₹56.10 per share level and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹63.80 apiece levels, which turned out a new lifetime high for this multibagger stock. While climbing to this new high, small-cap stock recorded an intraday gain of 18 per cent against Wednesday's close of ₹54.15 per share.

One Point One Solutions share price history

As mentioned above, this small-cap multibagger stock has delivered around 300 per cent return to its positional investors. In the last six months, it has risen from around ₹21.70 per share levels to ₹63.80 apiece levels, delivering over 180 per cent return to its shareholders. In the last one month, this small-cap stock under ₹100 has given over 15 per cent return to its investors.

This SME stock is available for trade in NSE only. Its market cap is ₹1,293 crore. Its trade volume today is 54,11,246 and around one hour of trade is still left during Thursday deals.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

