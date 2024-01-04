Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹100 hits record high after 300% rally in one year
Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock under ₹100 has delivered over 180% in last six months
Small-cap stock under ₹100: Shares of One Point One Solutions Ltd is one of the multibgger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message