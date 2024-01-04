Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Multibagger small-cap stock under 100 hits record high after 300% rally in one year

Multibagger small-cap stock under 100 hits record high after 300% rally in one year

Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock under 100 has delivered over 180% in last six months

Multibagger stock today opened upside at 56.10 per share level and went on to touch an intraday high of 63.80 apiece levels.

Small-cap stock under 100: Shares of One Point One Solutions Ltd is one of the multibgger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last one year.

In the last one year, this multibagger small-cap stock has risen from around 15.70 apiece levels to 63.80 per share levels on NSE, logging around 300 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that small-cap stock below 100 still possess some upside potential.

Also Read: Penny stock under 10 jumps 18% after announcement of land acquisition

One Point One Solutions share price today opened upside at 56.10 per share level and went on to touch an intraday high of 63.80 apiece levels, which turned out a new lifetime high for this multibagger stock. While climbing to this new high, small-cap stock recorded an intraday gain of 18 per cent against Wednesday's close of 54.15 per share.

Also Read: Lupin share price scales 52-week highs. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold the stock?

One Point One Solutions share price history

As mentioned above, this small-cap multibagger stock has delivered around 300 per cent return to its positional investors. In the last six months, it has risen from around 21.70 per share levels to 63.80 apiece levels, delivering over 180 per cent return to its shareholders. In the last one month, this small-cap stock under 100 has given over 15 per cent return to its investors.

Also Read: Market Outlook: 2024 time to be cautious, not fearful, says Sharekhan; DLF, HDFC Bank among top picks

This SME stock is available for trade in NSE only. Its market cap is 1,293 crore. Its trade volume today is 54,11,246 and around one hour of trade is still left during Thursday deals.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.Als

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.