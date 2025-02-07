Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹100 jumps 5% after RBI Monetary Policy. Do you own?

Eraaya Lifespaces share price hit 5% upper circuit limit on Friday after the company announced strong business growth for its Indian subsidiary EbixCash Ltd. Eraaya Lifespaces is a multibagger small-cap stock, and was locked-in at 5% upper circuit at ₹94.75 apiece on the BSE.

Eraaya Lifespaces announced that its subsidiary EbixCash reached growth across its foreign exchange, inward remittance, and payments businesses with $3.9 billion GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) during the 10 months of FY25.

“The forex, inward remittance and domestic payment business has delivered extraordinary performance for 10 months of FY 24-25. We are proud to report a GMV of $3.9 billion and provisional gross revenue of ₹595 crore for this period. With strong macroeconomic trends driving outbound leisure, corporate, and student travel in 2025, we are confident in achieving sustained and robust business growth moving forward,” said T.C. Guruprasad, CEO and Managing Director, EbixCash Payment Solutions.

Advertisement

Also Read | This small-cap stock is set to reap the benefits of budget 2025 fisheries push

The foreign exchange vertical continues to compound its growth in the student remittance and corporate business sectors, with the addition of a few marquee corporations and educational consultants, Eraaya Lifespaces said in a release.

The banknotes vertical has strengthened its position with the inclusion of new banks for currency purchase and sale and the addition of leading star category hotels to the EbixCash network, it added.

Eraaya Lifespaces Stock Price Trend Eraaya Lifespaces share price has fallen 18% year-to-date (YTD), and more than 57% in the past three months. The smallcap stock has jumped 390% in one year and has delivered a staggering multibagger return of over 10,300% in two years.

Advertisement

At 1:15 PM, Eraaya Lifespaces shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹94.75 apiece on the BSE.