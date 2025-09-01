Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹15 climbs to 52-week peak, hits upper circuit for 19th straight session

Shares of multibagger small-cap stock Sellwin Traders continued their remarkable rally as they locked in a 2 percent upper circuit at ₹11.17 on Monday, September 1, marking a fresh 52-week high. This surge also marked the 19th consecutive session of the stock hitting its 2 percent upper circuit, underlining strong investor interest. The stock has delivered an extraordinary 312 percent jump from its 52-week low of ₹2.71, which it had touched in April 2024, making it one of the most impressive gainers in the small-cap segment this year.

The stock has rewarded long-term shareholders with exceptional multibagger returns. Over the past one year, Sellwin Traders has surged 137 percent, while over the last five years, it has rallied a massive 343 percent, significantly outperforming benchmark indices. Its short-term performance has also remained robust, with the stock showing sharp gains over the past three- and six-month periods as well. In August alone, the stock gained 39 percent, extending its winning run for the sixth straight month and further strengthening its technical momentum.

Company Board to Meet on September 3 In a regulatory filing, Sellwin Traders informed exchanges that its Board of Directors will convene a meeting on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at its office in Andheri (West), Mumbai. The agenda for the meeting includes finalizing the date and time for the company’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be conducted through video conferencing or other virtual means. The Board will also approve the draft notice for calling the AGM, finalize the Directors’ Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, and appoint a scrutinizer to ensure that the e-voting process is conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The company said that other routine matters, if necessary, will also be taken up with the permission of the chair.

Other Developments In a significant corporate update, Sellwin Traders announced last week that it had signed an agreement to acquire a 60 percent stake in US-based infrastructure and construction firm Shivam Contracting Inc (SCI) through an equity deal. As part of this agreement, Sellwin Traders will issue shares to Shivam Contracting at a price not lower than ₹18 per share to complete the 60 percent acquisition.

The company said in its statement that it has agreed in principle to invest up to USD 6 million (approximately ₹52 crore) to participate in SCI’s ongoing and future infrastructure projects across the United States. A fair valuation of SCI will be carried out as of December 31, 2025, and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for this deal will remain valid for 12 months from the signing date, giving the company enough time to complete the transaction.

