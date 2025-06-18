Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹200 hits lifetime high; gives almost 4000% returns in five years

Shares of small-cap healthcare company Aayush Wellness continued their relentless rally on Tuesday, touching a new lifetime high of ₹173.30. Trading under ₹200, the stock has delivered a staggering 3,830 percent return over the past five years, transforming a ₹1 lakh investment made in June 2020 into over ₹39 lakh.

Backed by aggressive growth strategies, technological expansion, and shareholder-friendly corporate actions, the stock has become one of the most talked-about multibaggers in the small-cap space. Formerly known as Aayush Food and Herbs Ltd, the company rebranded to Aayush Wellness Ltd in July 2024 to reflect its renewed focus on preventive and herbal healthcare.

Spectacular stock performance From ₹4.4 in June 2020, the scrip has given multibagger returns surging to ₹173.30 as of June 18, 2025, gaining nearly 4,000 percent in five years. Over the past one year alone, the stock has jumped 830 percent, and it is up 931 percent from its 52-week low of ₹16.81 touched in July 2024.

The meteoric rise has been fueled by uninterrupted upper circuits over the past one month and continuous gains since March 27, 2025. After a 15 percent decline in March, the smallcap-stock" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual">smallcap stock rebounded strongly—gaining 9.5 percent in February, 58 percent in April, and 15 percent in the first 10 days of May.

Expanding into preventive healthcare services A key driver behind Aayush Wellness’ surge has been its strategic diversification into healthcare services. On April 26, the company announced its entry into tech-enabled wellness delivery through smart health kiosks and medical support centers. The initiative aligns with the government’s E-Sanjeevani telemedicine vision and seeks to bridge the healthcare access gap in semi-urban and rural areas.

The company’s newly introduced health ATMs can conduct diagnostic tests in just 2–3 minutes, maintain digital health records, and offer real-time doctor consultations. The first center was inaugurated in Virar, Maharashtra, and the company has earmarked ₹25 crore for Phase 1 of this expansion. Future funding will depend on performance and demand traction.

This offline network complements Aayush’s established presence in the nutraceutical and herbal supplement space. The brand offers beauty and sleep-enhancing gummies, functional foods, and tobacco-free wellness alternatives aimed at both urban and rural markets.

Corporate actions boosted retail interest To further bolster liquidity and investor participation, the company undertook a 1:10 stock split in August 2024, followed by a 1:2 bonus issue in December. These measures widened the shareholder base and helped sustain the stock’s upward momentum.

The rebranding in July 2024—from a food-focused legacy company to a wellness-driven enterprise—marked a strategic inflection point. Headquartered in New Delhi and established in 1984, Aayush Wellness is now positioning itself as a one-stop solution for preventive, herbal, and tech-enabled health products and services.