Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit despite weak markets; here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50: A-1 Limited share price hit 5% upper circuit to ₹33.60 on Monday after the company announced that its associate company A-1 Sureja Industries secured two purchase orders.
The small-cap stock rallied despite weak market sentiment on Monday. The Indian stock market opened on a weak note with Sensex dropping as much as 629 points during Monday’s session to hit an intraday low of 82,941.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 slid 0.7% to a low of 25,504.85, decisively breaching the 25,550 level.
In a release, the A-1 Limited said that its associate company and part of the group’s electric mobility initiative, A-1 Sureja Industries, has received two purchase orders aggregating 1,425 units for the supply of low-speed electric two- wheelers.
The company has received two purchase orders. The first, dated 12 January 2026, is from Zipnova Enterprise LLP, for the supply of 525 low-speed electric motorcycles. The second order, dated 14 January 2026, has been placed by Aayushman Engineering, for 900 low-speed electric two-wheelers.
These orders add to A-1 Sureja Industries’ existing order book and highlight increasing market acceptance of its electric vehicle products, especially in the affordable, low-speed EV segment. The orders will be executed and delivered in line with the agreed timelines and commercial terms with the respective customers.
A-1 Ltd recently completed a 3:1 bonus issue, allotting three bonus equity shares of ₹10 each for every fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 held by shareholders.
Sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of ₹10 each fully paid-up into 10 equity shares of face value of ₹1 each fully paid-up held by the shareholders was also completed. The move aimed to enhance liquidity and reward the shareholders.
In line with the accelerating shift toward green energy and sustainable mobility, A-1 Ltd has raised its stake in A-1 Sureja Industries from 45% to 51% at an enterprise valuation of ₹100 crore.
The company is also evaluating an expansion of its subsidiary’s operations into EV and allied clean mobility segments, including R&D, EV component manufacturing, and smart charging infrastructure.
The small-cap multibagger stock has remained under-pressure in the near-term. The stock has descended over 10% in five sessions and 24% in a month.
However, looking from the broader perspective, A-1 Limited shares has proven to be a multibagger stock given stellar returns of whopping 106.13% in just six months and 219.39% in one year.
In fact, the small-cap multibagger has more than quadrupled investors money 2,185.71% in past five years.
A-1 Limited shares are listed only on BSE. The smallcap stock hit a 52-week high on ₹70.41 on November 28, 2025 and 52-week low of ₹9.63 on January 28, 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
