Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 7% on dividend record date. Do you own?

Shares of small-cap stock Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Limited jumped 7 percent in intra-day trading on Friday, August 22, as the company observed the record date for its first interim dividend of FY26. The surge reflects investor enthusiasm around the dividend announcement and continues the stock’s recent upward momentum.

Bhatia Communications & Retail declared a first interim dividend of ₹0.01 per equity share, with each share carrying a face value of ₹1.

Dividends are a portion of a company’s profits distributed to shareholders as a reward for their investment, providing a way to earn returns without selling shares. They may be paid in cash or in the form of additional shares, depending on company policy. Dividend declarations are generally based on profitability, cash flows, and growth plans and require board approval before payment on a predetermined record date.

Bhatia Communications Share Price Movement The announcement gave a visible boost to the stock, which climbed to a day’s high of ₹29.73, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains and a rise of over 23 percent in this period. Despite the rally, the smallcap-stock" data-vars-page-type="story" data-vars-link-type="Manual">smallcap stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹36, reached in September 2024, but has rebounded sharply from its 52-week low of ₹21.20, touched in May 2025.

Over the past five years, Bhatia Communications & Retail has delivered almost 270 percent gains, cementing its status as a multibagger for long-term investors. In the last one year alone, the stock has risen 22 percent. August has been particularly strong, with a 28.5 percent gain, following a 2.5 percent decline in July. Prior months showed volatility: up 1.8 percent in June, down 0.13 percent in May, down 4.8 percent in April, up 0.5 percent in March, down 6 percent in February, and down 12.5 percent in January.

About Bhatia Communications & Retail

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Surat, India, Bhatia Communications & Retail is engaged in retail and wholesale distribution of mobile handsets, tablets, data cards, mobile accessories, and related products. The company also retails home appliances, including smart TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, air coolers, microwaves, and other electronics. Its products are sold under well-known brands such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Gionee, Vivo, Honor, Jio, Realme, Redmi, and Nokia, through a network of retail and franchised stores across India.

