Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps despite sell-off in Indian stock market

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price hit upper circuit for the fourteenth straight session on Monday led by strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock was locked in at 2% upper circuit at ₹at ₹32.14 apiece on the BSE.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares hit upper circuits in 29 of the past 32 consecutive sessions.

The gains in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares came after the company announced the date for its Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to approve the special resolution for the acquisition of global technology firm AIS Anywhere.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions EGM will be held on Thursday, 10 July 2025, through a Video Conference.

The Board of Directors of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions had earlier approved the strategic acquisition of AIS Anywhere for ₹730 crore. The proposed transaction will be executed entirely through a share swap arrangement, with no cash component.

Under the agreement, Blue Cloud would issue 31.68 crore new equity shares priced at ₹23 each to acquire 100% stake in AIS Anywhere.

AIS Anywhere promoter Janaki Yarlagadda will receive 14 crore Blue Cloud shares, while Siraj Holdings LLC, another significant stakeholder in AIS Anywhere, will receive 17 crore shares. The remaining shares will go to other minor stakeholders.

Following shareholder approval in the EGM scheduled on 10 July, Blue Cloud will become the holding company of AIS Anywhere. However, the transaction will not result in a change in management or control of AIS Anywhere, but will significantly alter the shareholding structure of the company.

AIS Anywhere generated over $220 million in revenue over the past three years.

The acquisition of shares is likely to be completed within 12 months from the date of execution of the agreements, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has rallied 45% in one month, and more than 82% in the past three months. The smallcap stock has fallen 34% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it is down 70% in one year. However, Blue Cloud share price has delivered multibagger returns of 435% in the past five years.

At 11:05 AM, Blue Cloud share price was still locked at 2% upper circuit of ₹32.14 apiece on the BSE.