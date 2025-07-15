Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit. Do you own it?

Stock Market today: Multibagger small-cap stock under 50 gained to hit the upper circuit during the intraday trades on Tuesday. Do you own the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock?

Ujjval Jauhari
Published15 Jul 2025, 03:26 PM IST
Stock Market today: Multibagger small-cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 hits upper circuit.
Stock Market today: Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit.(Pixabay)

Stock Market today: Multibagger small-cap stock under 50 gained to hit the upper circuit during the intraday trades on Tuesday. Do you own the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock?

Multibagger small-cap stock under 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions business developments

: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has been rising regularly, having gained more than 28% in the last month on various business developments and announcements.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹100, an electronics firm, jumps 5%; here's why

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, a key player in cybersecurity and technology solutions, announced on 14 July, 2025. the appointment of an esteemed member to its advisory board as Shri Lieutenant General Anil Bhalla (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, and VSM.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' strategic vision in defense technology, cybersecurity, and national security innovation is strengthened by this.

Also Read | Tata Technologies share price gains post Q1 results: Buy or sell?

However, among more developments, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions a few days back had announced securing a $9.36 million Coastal Surveillance Project, expanding its footprint in Global-education-share-price-nse-bse-s0004765" data-vars-anchor-text="the Global" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">the Global Security & Surveillance Market.

As per the company, the contract was worth US$9.36 million through its client in the US. To improve security along the South American coast, the 18-month project entails creating and deploying a bespoke coastal surveillance system.

Besides, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions recently also announced the launch of BluHealth Platform, an AI-powered healthcare platform, expanding its footprint in the global digital health industry.

Also Read | Mutual funds bought Asian Paints shares worth ₹10,500 cr in June: Is worst over?

Multibagger small-cap stock under 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price movement

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price opened at 32.71, slightly lower than the previous day's closing price of 33.35; however, it gained further. The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price thereafter gained further to intraday high levels of 34.01, which meant it hit the upper price band or the upper circuit.

The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price having risen 497% in 5 years has given multibagger returns to the investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit. Do you own it?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.