Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit. Do you own it?

Stock Market today: Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 gained to hit the upper circuit during the intraday trades on Tuesday. Do you own the Blue Cloud Softech Solutions stock?

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹ 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions business developments : Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has been rising regularly, having gained more than 28% in the last month on various business developments and announcements.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, a key player in cybersecurity and technology solutions, announced on 14 July, 2025. the appointment of an esteemed member to its advisory board as Shri Lieutenant General Anil Bhalla (Retd), PVSM, AVSM, and VSM.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions' strategic vision in defense technology, cybersecurity, and national security innovation is strengthened by this.

However, among more developments, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions a few days back had announced securing a $9.36 million Coastal Surveillance Project, expanding its footprint in Global-education-share-price-nse-bse-s0004765" data-vars-anchor-text="the Global" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">the Global Security & Surveillance Market.

As per the company, the contract was worth US$9.36 million through its client in the US. To improve security along the South American coast, the 18-month project entails creating and deploying a bespoke coastal surveillance system.

Besides, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions recently also announced the launch of BluHealth Platform, an AI-powered healthcare platform, expanding its footprint in the global digital health industry.

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹ 50: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price movement Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price opened at ₹32.71, slightly lower than the previous day's closing price of ₹33.35; however, it gained further. The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price thereafter gained further to intraday high levels of ₹34.01, which meant it hit the upper price band or the upper circuit.

The Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price having risen 497% in 5 years has given multibagger returns to the investors.