Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 hits upper circuit for fifteenth straight session; here’s why

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was locked in the upper circuit for the fifteenth consecutive session on Monday. The small-cap stock rose 2% to hit the upper circuit limit of ₹32.78 apiece on the BSE.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions shares have hit the upper circuit in 30 out of the past 33 trading sessions.

The gains in Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price today comes after the company announced securing Coastal Surveillance Project worth $9.36 million, expanding footprint in Global Security & Surveillance market.

The company announced a significant win by securing a contract valued at $9.36 million through its client in the United States. The project, spanning 18 months, involves the development and implementation of a customized coastal surveillance system to enhance security along the South American coastline.

The Integrated Surveillance System includes High-Definition CCTV Cameras, Autonomous Drones and Patrol Trawlers. The Centralized Command & Control Centre includes Real-Time Data Integration, AI-Driven Threat Assessment, Incident Management and Cloud Integration, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said in a regulatory filing on June 30.

On Monday, the company had announced the date for its Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) to approve the special resolution for the acquisition of global technology firm AIS Anywhere.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions EGM will be held on Thursday, 10 July 2025, through a Video Conference.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Share Price Performance Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price has gained 48% in one month, and 92% in the past three months. The smallcap stock has fallen 33% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it is down 71% in one year. However, Blue Cloud share price has delivered multibagger returns of 446% in the past five years.

At 11:50 AM, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions share price was still locked at 2% upper circuit of ₹32.78 apiece on the BSE.