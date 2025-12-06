Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 declares ₹101.5 crore fundraise via warrants priced at ₹25 apiece

Small-cap stock under ₹50: Small-cap stock under ₹50 Integrated Industries has announced a significant fundraise of ₹101.5 crore through the issuance of 4.06 crore convertible warrants priced at ₹25 each, marking a major capital infusion aimed at accelerating the company's expansion and strengthening the operational backbone of its subsidiaries.

The warrants will be issued on a preferential basis to both promoter and non-promoter entities. Upon full conversion, the exercise is expected to substantially enhance the company’s financial capacity to scale its manufacturing footprint and optimise working capital.

Two notable investment firms — Choice Strategic Advisors LLP and Accufolio Risers LLP — have each committed ₹25 crore or 1 crore warrants, collectively accounting for nearly half of the external participation in the offer. Their commitment signals significant institutional confidence in Integrated Industries’ forward strategy and long-term growth roadmap.

Funds to Support CAPEX, Working Capital and Growth Plans According to the press release, the proceeds from the warrant issuance will be deployed across three primary areas:

• Capital expenditure for capacity expansion within subsidiaries

• Strengthening working capital resources to improve operational efficiency

• Enhancing financial flexibility to pursue new opportunities amid a growing FMCG and food processing landscape

Managing Director Saurabh Goyal expressed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, stating: “The strong participation from marquee investors, along with the Promoter committing to nearly half of the total warrants, reflects deep confidence in our strategy. The ₹101.5 crore fund raise will significantly strengthen our subsidiaries—CAPEX and working capital needs, enabling us to scale up the operations, enhance efficiencies, and pursue new growth opportunities.”

Integrated Industries, incorporated in 1995, is engaged in the manufacturing of organic and inorganic food products and bakery items through its subsidiaries. The company has steadily broadened its footprint across high-growth food categories, with a continued emphasis on quality, innovation and scale.

The company stated that the strengthened balance sheet will enable a sharper push into these high-growth food segments while reinforcing its long-term strategic initiatives.

Integrated Industries share performance On Friday, the multibagger stock surged as much as 5% to ₹29.80 on the BSE.

The small-cap stock has delivered an extraordinary long-term performance, having multiplied investor wealth by nearly 59,500% over the past five years.

However, its movement over the last one year has been notably volatile. While the scrip has climbed over 19% in the past six months, it has simultaneously declined 18% over the last one year.

In the short term, the stock has remained strong. It has generated 11% returns in just the last five trading sessions and 24% over the past month.