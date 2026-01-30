Small-cap stock under ₹50: IT share Blue Cloud soars 12% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, priced under ₹50, moved sharply higher on Friday, January 30, even as broader market sentiment remained weak. The stock rose as much as 12% during intraday trade, touching a day’s high of ₹20, before paring some gains. The rally came on a day when Indian equity benchmarks declined more than 0.5%, with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of the Union Budget 2026 scheduled to be presented on February 1.

Despite Friday’s surge, the small-cap stock continues to trade well below its peak levels. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is still around 53% lower than its 52-week high of ₹42.50, which was recorded in February 2025. During the past year, the counter has seen sharp volatility, hitting its 52-week low of ₹14.95 in April 2025.

The recent rise stands in contrast to the stock’s weak performance over shorter time frames. Over the past one year, the stock has declined nearly 50%. It has fallen about 45% in the last six months, dropped 38% over the past three months, and slipped around 13% in the last one month. However, despite this sustained pressure in the near term, the stock has delivered multibagger returns over the long term, gaining around 287% over the past five years.

Promoter activity has also been in focus. Promoters increased their stake in the company by 3.93% during December 2025 compared to their holding in September 2025, indicating higher ownership during a period of stock price weakness.

Strategic MoU and Business Overview In a recent development, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions signed a memorandum of understanding with ConnectM Technology Solutions to jointly develop a semiconductor-based EdgeAI System-on-Chip (SoC) focused on automotive cybersecurity for electric and connected vehicles. Under the partnership, the system will integrate real-time threat detection into telematics and vehicle control units. Blue Cloud Softech Solutions will lead the system architecture, while ConnectM Technology Solutions will be responsible for original equipment manufacturer integration.

The collaboration follows a 50:50 revenue-sharing model and is targeting business volumes of USD 50 million over a five-year period starting from 2026. The solution is being designed to meet global ISO standards related to safety and cybersecurity, with the aim of accelerating the adoption of secure, software-defined vehicle technologies. This initiative also marks the company’s strategic entry into the automotive semiconductor segment.

Founded in 1991, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited operates across India, the US and the UAE. The company focuses on AI-driven enterprise solutions and next-generation connectivity, combining advanced 5G Fixed Wireless Access with cybersecurity and digital transformation services. Its offerings cater to mission-critical sectors such as defence and public transport, with an emphasis on secure and scalable infrastructure. Through continued technology-led initiatives and an expanding international footprint, the company positions itself as a provider of future-ready digital platforms.