Subscribe

Multibagger small cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% after securing ₹2,566 crore Patna metro project

Hindustan Construction Company's shares rose 5% to 30 following the announcement of multiple contracts for the Patna Metro Project, valued at 2,565.81 crore, involving construction of 10.67 km of tunnels and six metro stations.

A Ksheerasagar
Published23 Sep 2025, 01:58 PM IST
Advertisement
Multibagger small cap stock under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50 jumps 5% after securing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,566 crore order for Patna metro project
Multibagger small cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% after securing ₹2,566 crore order for Patna metro project

Shares of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) gained 5% to 30 apiece in Tuesday's session (September 23), with the momentum coming after the company announced that it was awarded multiple contracts for the Patna Metro Project.

Advertisement

The company, in its press release today, informed that it secured two contracts valued at 1,418.3 crore and 1,147.51 crore, respectively, from the Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL).

Also Read | HCC share price jumps 13% as JV secures ₹2,470 crore order from Tata Power

The contracts involve the construction of 10.67 km of underground tunnels using Tunnel Boring Machines (TBM) and six metro stations under Phase I of the Patna Metro Rail Project.

Package PC-05 includes the design and construction of twin tunnels using a shield TBM, a cut-and-cover tunnel, an underground ramp at Mithapur, and three metro stations: Vikas Bhawan, Vidyut Bhawan, and Patna Station.

Package PC-06 comprises an underground ramp at Rukanpura and three metro stations: Rukanpura, Raja Bazar, and Patna Zoo. Both packages, the company said, also encompass architectural finishing, water supply systems, and sanitary and drainage works for stations along the Danapur–Khemnichak Corridor.

Advertisement

"With these new contracts, HCC continues to strengthen its position as a key player in India's metro infrastructure development. The company is currently executing works on Mumbai Metro Line III involving 4 km of twin tunnels and four stations; Indore Metro Phase-1 involving 5.66 km of twin tunnels by TBM and seven underground stations; in addition to two packages of the Chennai Metro," the company said in today's release.

Also Read | 7,300% rally in one year! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit

Apart from these, it has delivered significant portions of the Delhi Metro, Bangalore Metro, Mumbai Metro Line I, and Kolkata Metro.

HCC share price rebounds 16.5% in September after 3-month slump

The company’s shares in September reversed their 3-month bearish trend and have gained 16.5% so far. The stock, which had seen a one-way rally between March 2023 and July 2024, gaining 337%, slipped into correction territory in the following months, which lasted for six consecutive months.

Advertisement
Also Read | 600% rally in YTD! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 67 days in a row

Though it showed signs of recovery, it is still down 50% from its July 2024 peak of 57.50. Yet, the stock's long-term performance remains impressive, as it has delivered over 500% return over the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
MultibaggerMultibagger Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger small cap stock under ₹50 jumps 5% after securing ₹2,566 crore Patna metro project
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks