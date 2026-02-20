Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps following stock market rebound

VMS TMT share price is in focus on Friday, February 20, amid the volatility in the Indian stock market. After initially rising over 1%, the stock later slipped. In the past week, it has experienced a 4.35% decline and is down 22% in the last quarter, reflecting a staggering 50.29% drop over the past year.

Recently, VMS TMT has reported remarkable growth in its unaudited Q3 and nine-month FY26 results. In Q3 FY26, total income surged by 10.6% quarter-on-quarter, reaching ₹202.51 crore, while EBITDA skyrocketed by 43.4% to ₹17.53 crore.

The net profit impressively jumped 277.8% to ₹8.04 crore, with earnings per share (EPS) increasing by 174.6% to ₹1.62. For the first nine months of FY26, the company recorded total income of ₹598.84 crore, EBITDA of ₹50.38 crore, and a net profit of ₹18.74 crore, resulting in an EPS of ₹4.67.

The company announced in an exchange filing that it achieved robust sequential growth in Q3, driven by enhanced plant utilization and stable demand across both retail and institutional segments.

The backward integration through its billet (CCM) facility has decisively improved cost control and ensured an optimal supply of raw materials. With a retail-led distribution network of over 227 dealers and three distributors, the company maintained a strong offtake across Gujarat.

Furthermore, automation and process optimization at the Bhayla plant have significantly boosted productivity and operating leverage. The successful completion of IPO-related debt repayment has fortified the balance sheet and effectively reduced finance costs.

Additionally, progress on the 15 MW captive solar power project is on track, promising a substantial reduction in energy costs. The company continues to maintain a robust order pipeline, particularly in housing and infrastructure-driven demand segments.

VMS TMT share price today VMS TMT share price today opened at ₹49.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹50.10 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹48.61 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock remains in a sustained downtrend, consistently forming a lower-top, lower-bottom pattern. Prices are facing selling pressure on every bounce, with the 50-DEMA acting as a stiff resistance.

“The bias continues to remain negative, with 52 placed as a key resistance level and 44 as immediate support,” said Bhosale.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.