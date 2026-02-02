Small-cap stock MIC Electronics hits upper circuit after Q3 results 2026

Multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 MIC Electronics share price under ₹50 hit its 5% upper circuit of ₹42.82 on Monday, February 2 post announcing its December quarter results (Q3FY26)

MIC Electronics Q3 Results MIC Electronics, a Hyderabad-based maker of LED display systems and electronic equipment, reported a mixed set of numbers for the December quarter of FY26. The company’s net sales surged 667.91% YoY to ₹90.23 crore from ₹11.75 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, revenue jumped 138% from ₹37.89 crore reported in the September quarter (Q2 FY26).

However, profitability remained under pressure. Net profit stood at ₹1.88 crore, marking a 13.36% decline both YoY and QoQ compared to ₹2.17 crore reported in the December 2024 quarter as well as the September 2025 quarter.

Despite the sharp rise in revenue, the small-cap company, with a market capitalisation of ₹998.00 crore, witnessed margin pressure, raising concerns over the sustainability of its recent topline-driven growth.

Operating margin narrowed sharply to 4.40% from 10.06% in Q2 FY26, while PAT margin contracted to 2.08% from 5.73% sequentially.

MIC Electronics share performance The small-cap stock has seen significant underperformance in recent periods. It has fallen 45% over the last one year, declined 16% in the past six months, slipped 19% over three months and is down 4.5% in the last one month.

However, over a longer horizon, the stock has delivered multibagger returns, rising more than 870% in the past five years.

MIC Electronics recent updates MIC Electronics recently secured a major domestic contract valued at approximately ₹114.10 crore from the Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran for infrastructure development at a common facility centre in Chhattisgarh. The 10-month project spans design, construction and long-term maintenance, strengthening the company’s infrastructure portfolio.

This win follows another order under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, where the company secured a contract from the Central Railway’s Nagpur Division to upgrade telecom assets and passenger facilities across seven stations. These competitive tender wins underscore MIC Electronics’ growing presence in urban infrastructure development and railway modernisation projects across India.

Established in 1988, MIC Electronics Ltd is engaged in manufacturing LED display systems for indoor, outdoor and mobile applications, along with lighting solutions, telecom equipment, railway electronics and software. The company also manufactures medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and batteries.