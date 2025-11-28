Multibagger small-cap stock jumps over 6% after order win update. Do you own?

Voltamp Transformers share price jumped over 6% in early trade on Friday after the company announced the receipt of an order worth a little over ₹85 crore. The small-cap stock surged as much as 6.17% to ₹8,566.75 apiece on the BSE.

Heavy electrical equipment maker Voltamp Transformers informed that it received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited, for ₹85.05 crore (inclusive of GST) for supply of various ratings of Power Transformers.

The nature of the order includes design, manufacture, test and supply of various ratings of Power Transformers as per tender specification. The time period by which the order is to be executed is within 6 months.

Technical Outlook Voltamp Transformers share price is forming a well-defined 83-day cup-and-handle pattern on the daily chart, with a clean structure and a clear pivot placed above ₹8,500, according to Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree Investments.

“The moving averages are now perfectly aligned — the 10 above the 20 and the 20 above the 50 — creating a railroad formation that acts as a strong launchpad for the next leg of the uptrend. This alignment reinforces trend strength and supports sustained momentum once the breakout triggers. A move above ₹8,500 would confirm the pattern and is likely to drive the stock toward the ₹9,000 zone in the near term,” said Jain.

He believes the setup remains solid as long as Voltamp Transformers share price holds above key supports.

Voltamp Transformers share price has gained 19% in one month and 7% in three months. The small-cap stock has fallen 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and has declined 16% in one year. However, over the past three years, Voltamp Transformers share price has delivered multibagger returns of 205%, while the stock has jumped 623% in five years.

At 10:35 AM, Voltamp Transformers share price was trading 5.65% higher at ₹8,524.70 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.