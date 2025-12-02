Multibagger small-cap stock jumps over 15% after this MoU update. Details here

Multibagger small-cap stock: Websol Energy System Ltd shares jumped more than 15% during the stock market session on Tuesday, 2 December 2025, after the company announced that it had entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with New York-based Linton Crystal Technologies, according to an exchange filing.

Websol shares surged over 15% to hit their intraday high level of ₹117.10 on 2 December 2025, compared to the previous market close at ₹101.35, after the MoU update.

Websol's MoU with Linton On 2 December 2025, Websol Energy System entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Linton Crystal Technologies, where both companies have agreed to explore the opportunity of manufacturing Photovoltaic (PV) ingots and wafers in India.

As part of the deal, Websol Energy plans to acquire PV ingot and wafer manufacturing equipment from Linton, along with its technical expertise to operate the same.

“By exploring PV ingot and wafer manufacturing capabilities, we aim to reduce our dependence on key raw material imports and enhance the company’s technology base,” said Sohan Lal Agarwal, Managing Director, Websol Energy System, in an exchange filing.

Linton Crystal Technologies is a New York-based firm which designs and manufactures Czochralski (CZ) furnaces and process control systems. The company also provides a wide range of equipment, from CZ growers to crystal processing equipment, which are used to make ingots and wafers for solar power needs.

Websol Energy stock price trend Websol Energy shares closed 6.46% higher at ₹107.90 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹101.35 at the previous market close. The company announced its MoU update during the afternoon market session on 2 December 2025.

Shares of Websol Energy have given stock market investors more than 4,117% returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the company's stock has dropped over 16% in the last one-year period.

Websol Energy stock price trend.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Websol Energy shares are down 38.67% in 2025, and have lost 15.30% in the last one-month period. The company's stock is trading 3.53% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

According to BSE data, the shares of Websol Energy System hit their 52-week high level at ₹189.11 on 8 Janaury 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹80.22 on 5 March 2025. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹4,554.06 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 2 December 2025.

