Multibagger small-cap stock with 227% return in 1 year posts multifold rise in Q4 net profit: Do you own?1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:08 PM IST
Servotech Power Systems, an NSE-listed company with a history spanning more than two decades, has reported multifold rise in net profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Servotech Power Systems, an NSE-listed company with a history spanning more than two decades, has reported multifold rise in net profit in the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company's net profit stood at ₹6.4 crore during the fourth quarter, an increase of 3.5 times year-on-year basis. Sequentially, the company's profit appreciated almost 65 per cent from 3.4 crore.
