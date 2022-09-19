Multibagger small-cap Tata stock hits record high on 5th day in a row. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 10:29 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Tata group share has been hitting upper circuit for the last 5 successive sessions
Multibagger stock: TRF shares have hit a fresh high in early morning deals within few minutes of stock market opening on Monday. TRF share price today opened with an upside gap and hit 10 per cent upper circuit on 5th straight session and climbed to a fresh life-time high of ₹324.35 apiece on NSE. Interestingly, this Tata group stock has been hitting both upper circuit and fresh life-time high together for the last five successive sessions, delivering around 60 per cent return to its shareholders in last 5 sessions.