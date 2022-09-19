As mentioned above, TRF shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Dalal Street has delivered in last one year. In fact it is one of the multibagger stocks in 2022 as well. In YTD time, this small-cap Tata stock has surged from around ₹135 to ₹324.35 levels, logging around 135 per cent rise in 2022. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹120 to ₹324.35 apiece levels, recording to the tune of 170 per cent in this period.