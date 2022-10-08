Atam Valves is a small-cap stock whose upper circuit limit has increased to ₹299.65 per share on BSE. This stock has recorded strong growth so far this year, making its journey from below ₹50 levels in the initial days of January to a whopping over ₹285 mark by end of October 7, 2022. In the first week of the current month alone, the stock has climbed by over 11%. But its year-to-date growth is in triple digits. Investors who bought shares in this company at the start of 2022 have witnessed a multi-fold jump in their wealth. The company is set to give bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

