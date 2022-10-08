The company has recorded strong growth so far this year, making its journey from below ₹50 levels to a whopping over ₹285 mark by end of October 7, 2022. In the first week of the current month alone, the stock has climbed by over 11%. But its year-to-date growth is in triple digits.
Atam Valves is a small-cap stock whose upper circuit limit has increased to ₹299.65 per share on BSE. This stock has recorded strong growth so far this year, making its journey from below ₹50 levels in the initial days of January to a whopping over ₹285 mark by end of October 7, 2022. In the first week of the current month alone, the stock has climbed by over 11%. But its year-to-date growth is in triple digits. Investors who bought shares in this company at the start of 2022 have witnessed a multi-fold jump in their wealth. The company is set to give bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.
ATAM is one of the leading manufacturers of Industrial & Plumbing Valves and Fittings, known for innovation and product quality. Atam Valves debuted on October 6, 2020, on BSE under MT Group of Securities.
On Friday, Atam Valves shares closed at a 5% upper circuit of ₹285.40 apiece. Following this, now the upper circuit limit has been increased to ₹299.65 apiece on BSE.
Earlier this week on October 6, as per the regulatory filing, the company announced the revision of the record date from October 12 to October 24 for its bonus issue. The company will now determine eligible shareholders for the bonus shares benefit on October 24, while it will turn ex-bonus on October 21.
Bonus shares are issued by a listed company at a certain proportion only to existing shareholders. These bonus shares are free of cost. The reason behind the bonus issue is generally due to free reserves and surplus of the company or for adding fresh equity shares. The bonus shares are issued at the existing face value of equity shares of the listed company. Notably, the face value remains the same post-bonus issue.
To be eligible for a bonus issue, an investor should purchase the company's shares one or two days before the ex-bonus date that is because of settlement dates 'T+1' and 'T+2' on stocks.
For instance, on BSE, Atam Valves shares have a settlement date of 'T+1' which means if an investor bought the company's shares on October 20 -- those equity shares will be credited to his or her Demat account in 24 hours.
Atam Valves bonus issue of 1:1 ratio means -- one bonus share for every 1 fully paid-up existing equity share having a face value of ₹10 each.
Year-to-date, Atam Valves shares have climbed by at least 500.84%. This means, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the company in the first week of January this year, then the investment would multiply by over 6 folds to around ₹6 lakh.
Year-to-date, Atam Valves shares have climbed by at least 500.84%. This means, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in the company in the first week of January this year, then the investment would multiply by over 6 folds to around ₹6 lakh.
Compared to its listing day price level of ₹39.05 apiece on October 6, 2020, Atam Valves shares have skyrocketed by about 630.86% as of now. An investment of ₹1 lakh on a listing day would turn the sum to over ₹7 lakh to date.
In the first quarter of FY23, Atam Valves registered a net profit of ₹81.16 lakh -- nearly 3 times higher than ₹29.59 lakh in Q1FY22. Revenue from operations stood at ₹7.44 crore up by 68.84% from ₹4.40 crore in Q1 of FY22.
In 1972, Vimal Jain established the parent company AMCO Industries, with an initiative of manufacturing automobile bushings under the brand name ‘AMCO’. In 1982 the organization diversified from the manufacturing of bushings to the design, engineering, and manufacturer of Industrial Valves under the brand “ATAM".
