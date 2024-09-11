Multibagger smallcap stock Hazoor Multi Projects hits record high on potential merger with Square Port Shipyard

  • Hazoor Multi Projects shares have rallied 78% year-to-date (YTD) and has given multibagger returns of more than 322% in one year. In the past three years, the smallcap stock has risen by a staggering 3,264%.

Ankit Gohel
Published11 Sep 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger smallcap stock Hazoor Multi Projects hits record high on potential merger with Square Port Shipyard
Multibagger smallcap stock Hazoor Multi Projects hits record high on potential merger with Square Port Shipyard

Hazoor Multi Projects share price jumped more than 4% to hit a record high on Wednesday after the company announced a potential merger with Square Port Shipyard Pvt Ltd. The multibagger smallcap stock, Hazoor Multi Projects shares rallied as much as 4.86% to a new life-time high of 623.00 apiece on the BSE.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Hazoor Multi Projects is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 16. The board will evaluate the proposal regarding in-principal approval of a potential merger of Square Port Shipyard Private Limited into the company with a view to combine the strengths and synergies of both businesses so as to benefit all stakeholders, Hazoor Multi Projects said in a stock exchange filing.

Also Read | ONGC share price drops over 2% on sharp fall in crude oil prices

The company will constitute a “Specific Transaction Committee” to manage and oversee all necessary steps related to the proposed merger. This committee will act on behalf of the Company to facilitate, monitor and ensure effective implementation of the merger decision in a timely manner, the BSE filing added.

Recently, Hazoor Multi Projects secured multiple work orders. On September 2, the company announced that it has been awarded a work order from B.G. Shirke Const. Tech. Pvt. Ltd. for Excavation of various sites. The value of the awarded project is 30 crore, plus applicable taxes.

It also received a work order from Welspun Enterprises for Stacking and Dewatering works and the value of the project was 40 crore.

Also Read | Tata Motors stock plummets 5.5% after UBS keeps ’sell’ rating

Hazoor Multi Projects share price history

Hazoor Multi Projects share price has given decent returns to investors. The stock has gained over 21% in one week and more than 51% in one month.

Hazoor Multi Projects shares have rallied 78% year-to-date (YTD) and has given multibagger returns of more than 322% in one year. In the past three years, the smallcap stock has risen by a staggering 3,264%.

At 11:00 am Hazoor Multi Projects shares were trading 3.10% higher at 612.50 apiece on the BSE. The company was commanding a market capitalisation of 1,142.90 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 11:03 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger smallcap stock Hazoor Multi Projects hits record high on potential merger with Square Port Shipyard

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

287.15
11:49 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-8.5 (-2.88%)

Tata Motors

977.00
11:49 AM | 11 SEP 2024
-58.45 (-5.64%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

1,454.90
11:49 AM | 11 SEP 2024
1.8 (0.12%)

Tata Steel

149.55
11:49 AM | 11 SEP 2024
0.1 (0.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Century Textiles & Industries

2,643.35
11:37 AM | 11 SEP 2024
160.95 (6.48%)

JM Financial

132.25
11:37 AM | 11 SEP 2024
7.3 (5.84%)

PNB Housing Finance

1,103.30
11:37 AM | 11 SEP 2024
54 (5.15%)

Suzlon Energy

81.95
11:37 AM | 11 SEP 2024
3.9 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,820.00-1,540.00
    Chennai
    71,820.00-1,490.00
    Delhi
    73,920.00460.00
    Kolkata
    73,070.00-240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue