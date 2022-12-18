Narmada Gelatines is small-cap stock that has touched back-to-back upper circuits on BSE in more than a week. The stock has continued on an eighth-day winning streak. Last week, on Friday, the stock had locked on a 52-week high which was also its 5% upper circuit. This specialty chemical stock will be in focus this week as it will turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date for a whopping ₹100 per share special dividend for the fiscal year FY23.

