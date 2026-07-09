Multibagger small-cap stock hits 5% upper circuit for second day after Vijay Kedia raises stake

Vijay Kedia’s firm Kedia Securities bought 2.32 lakh shares of Iware Supplychain Services at 348.25 apiece and another 2.67 lakh shares at 348.85 per share. In total, Kedia Securities acquired 4.99 lakh equity shares of the company, representing 4.3% stake worth 17.44 crore.

Ankit Gohel
Updated9 Jul 2026, 10:31 AM IST
Iware Supplychain Services share price has delivered multibagger returns of 358% over the past one year.
Iware Supplychain Services share price has delivered multibagger returns of 358% over the past one year.(Photo: Vijay Kedia's X Handle)

Iware Supplychain Services share price hit 5% upper circuit for the second straight session on Thursday. The small-cap stock rallied to a 52-week high of 402.65 apiece on the NSE, with only buyers and no sellers for the stock.

In two sessions, Iware Supplychain Services share price jumped 10.24%, supported by strong volumes.

The rally in Iware Supplychain Services share price came after ace investor Vijay Kedia increased his stake in the logistics services provider through open market purchases.

According to the NSE bulk deal data, Vijay Kedia’s firm Kedia Securities bought 2.32 lakh shares of Iware Supplychain Services at 348.25 apiece and another 2.67 lakh shares at 348.85 per share. In total, Kedia Securities acquired 4.99 lakh equity shares of the company, representing 4.3% stake worth 17.44 crore.

Also Read | TCS share price falls 2% ahead of Q1 results 2026. Should you buy or sell?

With this latest acquisition, Vijay Kedia has increased its total shareholding in Iware Supplychain Services to 10.35%, including his individual stake and through Kedia Securities, from a combined 6% stake at the end of June quarter.

Separately, Getfive Opportunity Fund-I also acquired 99,000 shares of Iware Supplychain Services at 365.25 per share for 3.61 crore, NSE bulk deal data showed.

Meanwhile, promoter entity Inter India Roadways sold 7.04 lakh shares of Iware Supplychain Services, representing 6.12% stake, at an average price of 354.03 per share. The transaction was valued at 24.93 crore.

Iware Supplychain Services Share Price Performance

Iware Supplychain Services share price has gained 22% in one month and has surged 74% in three months. The smallcap stock has jumped 104% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and has delivered multibagger returns of 358% over the past one year.

At 10:30 AM, Iware Supplychain Services share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of 402.65 apiece on the NSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.

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