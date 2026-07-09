Multibagger small-cap stock hits 5% upper circuit for second day after Vijay Kedia raises stake

Iware Supplychain Services share price hit 5% upper circuit for the second straight session on Thursday. The small-cap stock rallied to a 52-week high of ₹402.65 apiece on the NSE, with only buyers and no sellers for the stock.
In two sessions, Iware Supplychain Services share price jumped 10.24%, supported by strong volumes.
The rally in Iware Supplychain Services share price came after ace investor Vijay Kedia increased his stake in the logistics services provider through open market purchases.
According to the NSE bulk deal data, Vijay Kedia’s firm Kedia Securities bought 2.32 lakh shares of Iware Supplychain Services at ₹348.25 apiece and another 2.67 lakh shares at ₹348.85 per share. In total, Kedia Securities acquired 4.99 lakh equity shares of the company, representing 4.3% stake worth ₹17.44 crore.
With this latest acquisition, Vijay Kedia has increased its total shareholding in Iware Supplychain Services to 10.35%, including his individual stake and through Kedia Securities, from a combined 6% stake at the end of June quarter.
Separately, Getfive Opportunity Fund-I also acquired 99,000 shares of Iware Supplychain Services at ₹365.25 per share for ₹3.61 crore, NSE bulk deal data showed.
Meanwhile, promoter entity Inter India Roadways sold 7.04 lakh shares of Iware Supplychain Services, representing 6.12% stake, at an average price of ₹354.03 per share. The transaction was valued at ₹24.93 crore.
Iware Supplychain Services share price has gained 22% in one month and has surged 74% in three months. The smallcap stock has jumped 104% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, and has delivered multibagger returns of 358% over the past one year.
At 10:30 AM, Iware Supplychain Services share price was still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹402.65 apiece on the NSE.