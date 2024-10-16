This multibagger smallcap jewellery stock hits 5% upper circuit for 3rd straight session. Do you own it?

PC Jeweller's shares hit the 5% upper circuit on October 16 after converting 4.35 lakh warrants into equity shares. The company aims to enhance accessibility through a potential stock split while also resolving debts via a One Time Settlement with banks.

Pranati Deva
Published16 Oct 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Trade Now
Multibagger smallcap jewellery stock jumps 5%. Do you own?
Multibagger smallcap jewellery stock jumps 5%. Do you own?

PC Jeweller, a small-cap multibagger stock, saw its shares locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit on Wednesday, October 16, at 176.85 apiece after the company issued 4.35 lakh equity shares following the conversion of warrants to both promoter and public category investors. 

This was the third consecutive session when the stock was locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit on the bourses, taking its gains to 15% during the period.

The company had earlier notified about the allocation of 48.08 crore fully convertible warrants to select members of the 'Promoter Group' and 'Non-Promoter, Public Category.' These warrants were issued through a preferential private placement and targeted specific investors, excluding the general public.

Also Read | Small-cap stock below ₹100: Multibagger stock jumps after this latest update

On October 15, 2024, PC Jeweller's Board passed a resolution to convert a portion of these warrants into equity shares. A total of 4,35,972 warrants were converted into the same number of equity shares, each with a face value of 10. This conversion occurred after the company received 1.83 crore from two investors, who paid 42.15 per warrant—75 per cent of the original issue price—following SEBI guidelines on issuing and converting warrants.

 

Other Recent Developments

PC Jeweller has been actively raising funds by issuing 3.66 crore warrants to 114 investors, including those from the promoter group, non-promoters, and public category. These warrants allow investors to buy equity shares of the company in the future. As per SEBI regulations, investors are required to pay 25 per cent of the issue price upfront, with the remaining 75 per cent payable within 18 months. During this time, warrant holders are entitled to benefits like bonuses, rights issues, and stock splits announced by the company.

Also Read | Real estate stocks regain momentum, rally up to 16% in 6 sessions

PC Jeweller has also indicated a potential stock split, which would divide each share worth 10 into ten smaller shares of Re 1 each, making the stock more accessible and potentially boosting trading activity. While the exact date for the stock split hasn't been announced, it is expected to drive investor interest.

Additionally, PC Jeweller received approval from the Bank of India for a One Time Settlement (OTS) proposal as part of its efforts to resolve outstanding debts to 14 banks. This plan involves cash payments, equity deals, and the release of mortgaged properties and securities, in line with the company's restructuring goals.

PC Jeweller's Share Price Performance

PC Jeweller has proven to be a multibagger stock, delivering substantial returns to its investors. Over the past year, the stock surged more than 413 per cent, with a year-to-date gain of 279 per cent. The stock has posted positive returns in six out of the ten months this year.

Also Read | BEML soars 8% on ₹867-crore order win, technical experts see further upside

Before a modest 0.5 per cent decline in October so far, PC Jewellers recorded a stellar 60.7 per cent rise in September. It rose 18.11 per cent in August, 83.83 per cent in July, and 10 per cent in June. Despite a brief correction earlier this year, with declines of 11 per cent in May, 3 per cent in April, and 6.8 per cent in March, the stock rebounded strongly. It gained 4.6 per cent in February and 18.2 per cent in January.

The stock reached a 52-week high of 186.80 on October 1, and is now just 5 per cent away from that peak. It has also skyrocketed 595 per cent from its 52-week low of 27.66, recorded in December last year. With its solid fundamentals and positive momentum, PC Jeweller continues to attract significant investor interest in 2024.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsThis multibagger smallcap jewellery stock hits 5% upper circuit for 3rd straight session. Do you own it?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

155.00
01:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-0.65 (-0.42%)

Tata Power share price

458.80
01:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-4.7 (-1.01%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

349.70
01:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
0.5 (0.14%)

Bharat Electronics share price

284.85
01:55 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-3.95 (-1.37%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

HDFC Asset Management Company share price

4,827.30
01:47 PM | 16 OCT 2024
278.65 (6.13%)

Page Industries share price

46,664.95
01:47 PM | 16 OCT 2024
375.9 (0.81%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,868.50
01:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-1.55 (-0.08%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,339.85
01:43 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-61.85 (-0.4%)
More from 52 Week High

KEI Industries share price

4,403.15
01:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-283.75 (-6.05%)

Cochin Shipyard share price

1,594.00
01:47 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-78 (-4.67%)

Oil India share price

537.95
01:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-21.35 (-3.82%)

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

641.30
01:43 PM | 16 OCT 2024
-25.05 (-3.76%)
More from Top Losers

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,625.00
01:47 PM | 16 OCT 2024
461.05 (8.93%)

DCM Shriram share price

1,140.90
01:45 PM | 16 OCT 2024
82.5 (7.79%)

Railtel Corporation Of India share price

438.75
01:47 PM | 16 OCT 2024
30.65 (7.51%)

UTI Asset Management Company share price

1,323.25
01:46 PM | 16 OCT 2024
90.55 (7.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,405.00-220.00
    Chennai
    77,411.00-220.00
    Delhi
    77,563.00-220.00
    Kolkata
    77,415.00-220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.