Last week, on Friday, Welspun Enterprises stock ended at ₹165.15 apiece down by 2.45% on BSE. The company's market cap is around ₹2,477 crore. It needs to be noted that the stock did touch an intraday high of ₹170.75 apiece which is a couple of rupees away from the 52-week high of ₹174.80 apiece on the exchange. The downside in the stock tracked the broader bearish markets tone.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}