Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger smallcap stock to turn ex-dividend on 11 Jan as firm to pay 7.5 per share special dividend

Multibagger smallcap stock to turn ex-dividend on 11 Jan as firm to pay 7.5 per share special dividend

2 min read . 04:17 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar
This small-cap stock has emerged as a multi-bagger with gains of over 139% from its 52-week low in somewhat nine months.

  • The company's board approved to pay a one-time special dividend of 7.50 per equity share having a face value of 10 each at the rate of 75% for the financial year 2022-23.

Welspun Group's holding company, Welspun Enterprises will be in focus during this week's trading session as the company's stock will turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date for a special dividend to the tune of 7.5 per share. This small-cap stock has emerged as a multi-bagger with gains of over 139% from its 52-week low in somewhat nine months.

Welspun Group's holding company, Welspun Enterprises will be in focus during this week's trading session as the company's stock will turn ex-dividend ahead of the record date for a special dividend to the tune of 7.5 per share. This small-cap stock has emerged as a multi-bagger with gains of over 139% from its 52-week low in somewhat nine months.

As per the regulatory filing, in a meeting held on December 30th, the company's board approved to pay a one-time special dividend of 7.50 per equity share having a face value of 10 each at the rate of 75% for the financial year 2022-23.

As per the regulatory filing, in a meeting held on December 30th, the company's board approved to pay a one-time special dividend of 7.50 per equity share having a face value of 10 each at the rate of 75% for the financial year 2022-23.

The company fixed January 11 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the special dividend. Since the company's settlement type in equity shares is 'T+1', the ex-dividend date is the same as the record date.

The company fixed January 11 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the special dividend. Since the company's settlement type in equity shares is 'T+1', the ex-dividend date is the same as the record date.

In its filing, Welspun Enterprises said the dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are holding equity shares of the company on the record date which would be January 11th. While the special dividend is expected to be paid on or after January 20, 2023.

In its filing, Welspun Enterprises said the dividend will be paid to the shareholders who are holding equity shares of the company on the record date which would be January 11th. While the special dividend is expected to be paid on or after January 20, 2023.

This one-time special dividend is multi-fold high from the dividend of 1.50 per equity share paid each in FY22 and FY21.

This one-time special dividend is multi-fold high from the dividend of 1.50 per equity share paid each in FY22 and FY21.

Last week, on Friday, Welspun Enterprises stock ended at 165.15 apiece down by 2.45% on BSE. The company's market cap is around 2,477 crore. It needs to be noted that the stock did touch an intraday high of 170.75 apiece which is a couple of rupees away from the 52-week high of 174.80 apiece on the exchange. The downside in the stock tracked the broader bearish markets tone.

Last week, on Friday, Welspun Enterprises stock ended at 165.15 apiece down by 2.45% on BSE. The company's market cap is around 2,477 crore. It needs to be noted that the stock did touch an intraday high of 170.75 apiece which is a couple of rupees away from the 52-week high of 174.80 apiece on the exchange. The downside in the stock tracked the broader bearish markets tone.

At the current price level, the company's dividend yield is around 0.91%.

At the current price level, the company's dividend yield is around 0.91%.

Also, the company has announced a buyback of 1,17,50,000 equity shares at a face value of 10 each at a buyback price of 200 per share aggregating to 235 crore. The record date for buyback will be decided and informed separately.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Also, the company has announced a buyback of 1,17,50,000 equity shares at a face value of 10 each at a buyback price of 200 per share aggregating to 235 crore. The record date for buyback will be decided and informed separately.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Welspun Enterprises has recorded strong gains in 1 year. On January 6th, 2022, the stock was around 97.05 apiece. From this level, the stock has advanced by over 70% on Dalal Street as of now. Also, from the 52-week low of 69 apiece which was recorded on May 12, 2022, the stock has skyrocketed by 139.5% to date.

Welspun Enterprises has recorded strong gains in 1 year. On January 6th, 2022, the stock was around 97.05 apiece. From this level, the stock has advanced by over 70% on Dalal Street as of now. Also, from the 52-week low of 69 apiece which was recorded on May 12, 2022, the stock has skyrocketed by 139.5% to date.

Welspun Enterprises is the infrastructure arm of the Welspun Group. Notably, it is an operating as well as holding company, which executes Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts for roads and water projects.

Welspun Enterprises is the infrastructure arm of the Welspun Group. Notably, it is an operating as well as holding company, which executes Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contracts for roads and water projects.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP