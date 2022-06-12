Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic pressure, Indian stock market has produced handful of multibagger stocks in last two years. However, the stellar return is not restricted to stocks only. It includes various public issues, both in main board and in the SME segment. Kotyark Industries Ltd IPO (Initial Public Offer) is one such public issue that opened for subscription in October 2021 and listed on SME exchange on 2nd November 2021. The public issue was launched at a fixed price band of ₹51 per equity share and Kotyark Industries share price today is ₹291, which is around 470 per cent higher from its issue price.

Kotyark Industries IPO details

As mentioned above, shares of Kotyark Industries Ltd opened for subscription in October 2021 at a fixed price of ₹51 per equity share. The company proposed to list its shares on SME exchange with an aim to raise ₹11.26 crore. The public issue got subscribed 7.15 times but it had a par listing at ₹51 per share. After having par listing, the public issue went on to make its intraday high of ₹51.90 per share. But, the SME energy stock failed to sustain its gains and finally ended at ₹48.45, which tuned out its listing date low as well. Kotyark Industries share price was listed on NSE SME exchange on 2nd November 2021.

A bidder was allowed to apply in lot and one lot required ₹1.02 lakh for applying to the SME IPO.

Kotyark Industries share price history

Despite weakness in secondary market these days, this bio-diesel stock has given sharp upside movement. On last Friday, when the BSE Sensex crashed over 1,000 points Kotyark Industries share price ascended around 7 per cent to ₹291 levels. So, if we compare Kotyark Industries share price today with its issue price of ₹51, the stock has risen to the tune of 470 per cent in near 7 months.

So, if an allottee, who applied for the public issue investing ₹1.02 lakh in the IPO, had remained invested in the stock till date, its ₹1.02 lakh would have turned to 5.82 lakh today.