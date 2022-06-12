Multibagger SME energy IPO gives 470% return to allottees in 7 months2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 01:02 PM IST
- Multibagger stock: If an allottee had remained invested in the stock till date, its ₹1.02 lakh would have turned to 5.82 lakh today
Listen to this article
Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic pressure, Indian stock market has produced handful of multibagger stocks in last two years. However, the stellar return is not restricted to stocks only. It includes various public issues, both in main board and in the SME segment. Kotyark Industries Ltd IPO (Initial Public Offer) is one such public issue that opened for subscription in October 2021 and listed on SME exchange on 2nd November 2021. The public issue was launched at a fixed price band of ₹51 per equity share and Kotyark Industries share price today is ₹291, which is around 470 per cent higher from its issue price.