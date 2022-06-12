Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger SME energy IPO gives 470% return to allottees in 7 months

2 min read . 01:02 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an allottee had remained invested in the stock till date, its 1.02 lakh would have turned to 5.82 lakh today

Multibagger stock: Despite global economy reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic pressure, Indian stock market has produced handful of multibagger stocks in last two years. However, the stellar return is not restricted to stocks only. It includes various public issues, both in main board and in the SME segment. Kotyark Industries Ltd IPO (Initial Public Offer) is one such public issue that opened for subscription in October 2021 and listed on SME exchange on 2nd November 2021. The public issue was launched at a fixed price band of 51 per equity share and Kotyark Industries share price today is 291, which is around 470 per cent higher from its issue price.

Kotyark Industries IPO details

As mentioned above, shares of Kotyark Industries Ltd opened for subscription in October 2021 at a fixed price of 51 per equity share. The company proposed to list its shares on SME exchange with an aim to raise 11.26 crore. The public issue got subscribed 7.15 times but it had a par listing at 51 per share. After having par listing, the public issue went on to make its intraday high of 51.90 per share. But, the SME energy stock failed to sustain its gains and finally ended at 48.45, which tuned out its listing date low as well. Kotyark Industries share price was listed on NSE SME exchange on 2nd November 2021.

A bidder was allowed to apply in lot and one lot required 1.02 lakh for applying to the SME IPO.

Kotyark Industries share price history

Despite weakness in secondary market these days, this bio-diesel stock has given sharp upside movement. On last Friday, when the BSE Sensex crashed over 1,000 points Kotyark Industries share price ascended around 7 per cent to 291 levels. So, if we compare Kotyark Industries share price today with its issue price of 51, the stock has risen to the tune of 470 per cent in near 7 months.

So, if an allottee, who applied for the public issue investing 1.02 lakh in the IPO, had remained invested in the stock till date, its 1.02 lakh would have turned to 5.82 lakh today.