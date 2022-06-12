Multibagger SME energy IPO gives 470% return to allottees in 7 months

As mentioned above, shares of Kotyark Industries Ltd opened for subscription in October 2021 at a fixed price of ₹51 per equity share. The company proposed to list its shares on SME exchange with an aim to raise ₹11.26 crore. The public issue got subscribed 7.15 times but it had a par listing at ₹51 per share. After having par listing, the public issue went on to make its intraday high of ₹51.90 per share. But, the SME energy stock failed to sustain its gains and finally ended at ₹48.45, which tuned out its listing date low as well. Kotyark Industries share price was listed on NSE SME exchange on 2nd November 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}