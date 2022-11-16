Multibagger SME IPO declares preferential issue after rising 700% in one year

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works preferential issue

Informing Indian stock market about the preferential issue, Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd said, "Proposal for issuance of Equity Shares of 5,65,000 Equity Shares of the Company on preferential basis for consideration in cash subject to shareholders’ approval by way of passing special resolution vide Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 9% December, 2022 and other necessary approvals (including applicable statutory and regulatory approvals) and in accordance with Chapter V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 (“ICDR Regulations’), as amended and other applicable laws, the Board has approved the creation, offer, issuance and allotment of 5,65,000 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 (Rupees Ten) each of the Company at an issue price of Rs. 700 per equity share on preferential basis (“Preferential Issue")."