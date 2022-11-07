Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Phantom Digital Effects Limited was launched in October 2022. the public issue was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the issue listed on the SME platform on 21st October 2022. The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹91 to ₹95 per equity share.

The SME stock had a dream debut on Dalal Street as the stock listed at ₹300 per share but soon profit booking triggered but finally the stock closed at 312.70 apiece after making its intraday high of ₹315 per share. Hence, the SME IPO turned out as one of the multibagger IPOs of the year as it gave more than 200 per cent return to its bidders on its listing day. Though, it is less than a month of this SME stock's listing, those bidders who still hold the stock are standing at more than 190 per cent premium.

Phantom Digital Effects IPO details

The public issue worth ₹29.10 crore was launched in October 2022 at a price band of ₹91 to ₹95 apiece levels. Out of ₹29.10 crore, ₹25.08 was aimed through fresh issues whereas ₹4.02 crore was reserved through offer for sale (OFS) route. A bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprised 1200 shares of the company. So, lot size of the issue was ₹1,14,000 or ₹1.14 lakh. So, a lucky allottees investment in this SME stock is ₹1.14 lakh per lot.

Impact on investment

The SME stock is today priced at around ₹268 apiece levels that means those bidders who still hold the stock are standing at a premium of 190 per cent. This means an investor's ₹1.14 lakh would have turned to ₹3.35 lakh today.

After around one and half hours of market opening, the SME stock is having a trade volume of 15,600 whereas its free float market cap is ₹57.85 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹315 whereas its 52-week low is ₹233.85 apiece.