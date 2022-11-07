Multibagger SME IPO gives 190% return to allottees within a month of listing

The SME stock had a dream debut on Dalal Street as the stock listed at ₹300 per share but soon profit booking triggered but finally the stock closed at 312.70 apiece after making its intraday high of ₹315 per share. Hence, the SME IPO turned out as one of the multibagger IPOs of the year as it gave more than 200 per cent return to its bidders on its listing day. Though, it is less than a month of this SME stock's listing, those bidders who still hold the stock are standing at more than 190 per cent premium.