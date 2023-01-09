Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that Dalal Street delivered at the end of year 2022. The NSE SME IPO was launched in November 2022 at a fixed price of ₹45 per equity share and it was listed on 8th December 2022. So, the SME stock has been trading on NSE SME exchange for last one month.

In one month of listing, the SME share has climbed to its record high of ₹140 apiece and life-time low of ₹90. So, the stock has remained a multibagger IPO for its allottees throughout this one month of its listing, delivering more than 200 per cent return to its allottees at one point of time.

Impact on investment

As mentioned above, the SME IPO was proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and its offered price was fixed at ₹45 apiece. The lot size of Baheti Recycling Industries IPO was 3000 company shares. So, minimum investment of an allottee in this IPO was ₹1,35,000 or ₹1.35 lakh. So, in just one month of its listing, Baheti Recycling Industries IPO has turned ₹1.35 lakh of its allottees to more than ₹4 lakh.

During three days subscription from 28th December to 30th December 2022, the NSE SME IPO was subscribed 347.53 times. The retail portion of the public offer was subscribed 435.65 times whereas its NII portion was subscribed 259.21 times. On share listing date, the SME IPO listed at ₹120 levels, delivering around 165 per cent listing premium. The SME stock went on to surge further making intraday high of ₹126 where profit booking triggered and the stock came down and ended at ₹114 apiece levels on its listing date.

On Friday last week, Baheti Recycling Industries share price ended at ₹123 apiece levels, which means the stock is still around 170 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹45 per equity share.

