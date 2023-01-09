Multibagger SME IPO gives 200% return to allottees after in month of listing2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 10:12 AM IST
- Multibagger SME IPO was launched at ₹45 apiece in November 2022
Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that Dalal Street delivered at the end of year 2022. The NSE SME IPO was launched in November 2022 at a fixed price of ₹45 per equity share and it was listed on 8th December 2022. So, the SME stock has been trading on NSE SME exchange for last one month.
