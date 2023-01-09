Multibagger SME IPO gives 200% return to allottees after in month of listing

During three days subscription from 28th December to 30th December 2022, the NSE SME IPO was subscribed 347.53 times. The retail portion of the public offer was subscribed 435.65 times whereas its NII portion was subscribed 259.21 times. On share listing date, the SME IPO listed at ₹120 levels, delivering around 165 per cent listing premium. The SME stock went on to surge further making intraday high of ₹126 where profit booking triggered and the stock came down and ended at ₹114 apiece levels on its listing date.