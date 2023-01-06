Multibagger IPO: PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery shares listed on BSE SME exchange last month at a whopping premium of near 100 per cent against its issue price of ₹30 per equity share. However, the dream debut for the SME stock didn't end on the listing date only. The Multibagger IPO has went on to emerge multibagger stock within one month of its listing. One of the multibagger stocks delivered by the Indian stock market in recent times has given more than 300 per cent return to its those allottees who remained invested in the stock after dream debut of shares on 20th December 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}