Multibagger SME IPO jumps 550% in 4 month. Declares bonus shares, stock split3 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 10:53 AM IST
- Multibagger SME IPO: Company board has announced 11:4 bonus shares in December 2022
Multibagger SME IPO: .he initial public offering (IPO) of Rhetan TMT Ltd was launched in August 2022 and the Rhetan TMT shares listed on BSE SME exchange on 5th September 2022 at ₹70 apiece levels, exactly at its price band of ₹70 per equity share. However, it ended at ₹66.50 apiece levels, below its price band. But, those allottees who remained invested in the stock backing their conviction, they have got strong return in last four month of its listing. Rhetan TMT share price today is 447 per share, around ₹540 per cent higher from its issue price of ₹70 per equity share.
