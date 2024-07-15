Multibagger SME IPO Krishca Strapping Solutions gains 557% in over 11 months. What’s fuelling the rally?

  • Multibagger SME IPO: Krishca Strapping Solutions' share price has surged by 557% since its NSE SME debut, making investors prosperous. Technical analysts predict a potential upmove towards 400 with immediate support at 330.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published15 Jul 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Multibagger SME IPO: Krishca Strapping Solutions share price soared by 557% post its NSE SME debut. Analysts foresee a potential upmove towards <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 with key support at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>330.
Multibagger SME IPO: Krishca Strapping Solutions share price soared by 557% post its NSE SME debut. Analysts foresee a potential upmove towards ₹400 with key support at ₹330.

Multibagger SME IPO: Since making its NSE SME debut on May 26, 2023, Krishca Strapping Solutions share price has increased by almost 557%, making its investors very prosperous. Over an 11-month period, the investors who were allocatedshares would have earned 7.09 lakhs today. Krishca Strapping share price today opened at 338 apiece on NSE, the stock hit an intraday high of 357.40, and an intraday low of 328.50. Krishca Strapping Solutions share price closed at Rs

According to technical analysts, Krishca Strapping share price witnessed a sharp rally during the June; however, the last few sessions have been of profit booking. Today the stock has regained momentum, holding on to key support. If this upmove sustains, then one can expect a resumption of the upmove back towards 400 with immediate support at 330.

 

Also Read | Mukul Agrawal portfolio: Multibagger stock declares ₹700 crore fundraise move

Significant gains in the stock have been witnessed in June 2023 (79%), August 2023 (47%), January 2024 (25%), April 2024 (29%), and June 2024 (49%).

Krishca Strapping Solutions is a producer and distributor of strapping seal and tools. 80 million seals and 18,000 MT of steel straps may be produced annually at the company's Chennai production site.

The firm reached numerous milestones in the second part of the 2024 fiscal year, one of which was landing an jobcontract for 2.48 crores from the Steel Authority of India (SAIL), which would last until October 2025. An order for packaging materials worth 67.25 lakhs was received by the business from SAIL's Salem facility in Tamil Nadu. The order is valid until October 2024.

Also Read | Multibagger stock jumps 7% after giving 900% return in one year

Additionally, Krishca Strapping Solutions was able to acquire a major packaging contract worth 20.25 crores from Vedanta for the provision of covering and fastening services for trucks and containers carrying completed goods. Additionally, the company has obtained an order for the delivery of steel strapping to the Central Government Public Sector Undertaking, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, in the amount of 1.39 crores.

According to the company's exchange filing, as of March 2024, Krishca Strapping had an order book valued at 28.80 crores, of which 1.39 crores were from strapping contracts and 27.40 crores from packaging contracts.

The firm went on to say that it has been working nonstop to improve its skills and broaden its line of products. Steel straps, steel seals, HDPE and LDPE, main packaging materials, Tarpaulin, Dunnage Air Bag, Cord Strap, Lashing Belts, and Desiccant are just a few of their varied product offerings.

The company intends to establish operations in the Middle East, and they are looking into the possibility of doing so. They constantly attempt to increase their market presence and take part in additional contracts.

With a total income of 105.68 crores for the full fiscal year 2024, the firm stated that its revenue exceeded the 100 crores milestone, indicating a 45.95% year-over-year rise. With an EBITDA margin of 19.17%, the company's EBITDA for the year was 20.26 crores, a rise of 46.02%. The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the 2024 fiscal year was 13.24 crores, indicating a 41.73% year-over-year increase with a 12.53% PAT margin.

 

Also Read | Multibagger: New India Assurance stock gains 147% in a year; should you buy?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.4%

1 of 7Read Full Story
63

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹773 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,705 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹1 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹14,370 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹5.74 T

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:15 Jul 2024, 04:02 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsMultibagger SME IPO Krishca Strapping Solutions gains 557% in over 11 months. What’s fuelling the rally?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

166.80
03:59 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-1.9 (-1.13%)

NTPC

385.65
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
8.4 (2.23%)

Bank Of Baroda

258.60
03:53 PM | 15 JUL 2024
7.85 (3.13%)

Bharat Electronics

331.25
03:55 PM | 15 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-0.62%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Overseas Bank

68.33
03:41 PM | 15 JUL 2024
4.68 (7.35%)

M M T C

94.92
03:40 PM | 15 JUL 2024
6.31 (7.12%)

NLC India

297.75
03:57 PM | 15 JUL 2024
18.6 (6.66%)

IDBI Bank

91.54
03:58 PM | 15 JUL 2024
5.6 (6.52%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,771.00290.00
    Chennai
    73,827.00-145.00
    Delhi
    73,972.00-799.00
    Kolkata
    74,045.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue