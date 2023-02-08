Multibagger SME IPO rallies 300% since listing, Board declares 2:1 bonus shares
On July 13, 2022, Jayant Infratech Ltd., an SME IPO, was listed on the BSE. With a reputation for competence in infrastructure projects and railway electrification, Jayant Infratech Ltd. was established in 2003. The company on 20th January 2023 announced bonus shares in 2:1 ratio for which the record date has been declared today by the Board of Directors.
