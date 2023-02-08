Multibagger SME IPO rallies 300% since listing, Board declares 2:1 bonus shares

“It is hereby intimated that the Company has fixed Wednesday, March 01, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 2:1 i.e (two) bonus equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share held as on record date," said Board of Directors of Jayant Infratech in a stock exchange filing today.