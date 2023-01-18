Multibagger SME IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Olatech Solutions Limited is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian secondary market. The BSE SME issue was launched in August 2022 at a fixed price of ₹27 apiece and the SME stock made its debut in the secondary market on 29th August 2022. The SME share had a dream debut on Dalal Street as it listed on the BSE SME exchange at 51.30 per share levels, delivering around 90 per cent return to the lucky allottees. However, the SME share further went upside after strong debut and ended at ₹53.85 per equity share on its listing date.

The multibagger SME IPO we are talking here didn't ended its dream run here only. The small-cap stock went on to surged further after strong listing and went on to climb to record high of ₹133.20 apiece on BSE SME exchange. However, the SME share has been under sell off heat these days and it has retraced from its life-time high to ₹85.80 apiece levels, giving more than 200 per cent return to the lucky allottees in near 5 months of its listing.

₹ 1.08 lakh turns to ₹ 3.4 lakh in 5 months

As mentioned above, the SME IPO was launched in August 2022 at a fixed price of ₹27 apiece. A bidder was allowed to bid in lots and one lot of the SME IPO comprised 4000 company shares. This means, minimum investment of an allottee in the SME IPO was ₹1.08 lakh and the public issue listed on BSE SME exchange on 29th August 2022. So, if an investor had remained invested in the SME share despite strong debut on Dalal Street, the absolute value of one's ₹1.08 lakh would have turned to ₹3.43 lakh today.

