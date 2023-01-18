Multibagger SME IPO: ₹1.08 lakh of allottees turns to 3.43 lakh in 5 months2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 02:13 PM IST
- Multibagger SME IPO listed on BSE SME exchange at a premium of 90 per cent on 29th August 2022
Multibagger SME IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Olatech Solutions Limited is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian secondary market. The BSE SME issue was launched in August 2022 at a fixed price of ₹27 apiece and the SME stock made its debut in the secondary market on 29th August 2022. The SME share had a dream debut on Dalal Street as it listed on the BSE SME exchange at 51.30 per share levels, delivering around 90 per cent return to the lucky allottees. However, the SME share further went upside after strong debut and ended at ₹53.85 per equity share on its listing date.
