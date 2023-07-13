Multibagger SME IPO: 1.3 lakh of allottees turns to 9.60 lakh in six years

Multibagger IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Translogistics Ltd is one of the multibagger IPOs that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. Shreeji Translogistics IPO was launched in September 2017 and it was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange. The fixed price issue was offered at a price of ₹130 per equity share and the stock had a strong debut on Dalal Street. Shreeji Translogistics shares listed on BSE SME exchange at ₹156 apiece levels, delivering 20 per cent listing premium to the lucky allottees. However, the dream run for long term investors didn't ended here only. The company has awarded its loyal shareholders from its capital reserves through announcement of interim and other dividends, issuance of bonus shares and stock split.

