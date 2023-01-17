Multibagger SME IPO sets record date for 1:10 stock split and 11:4 bonus shares2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 04:06 PM IST
- The industrial sector is the focus of Rhetan Tmt Ltd, an S&P BSE SME IPO with a market size of ₹939.25 Cr.
The industrial sector is the focus of Rhetan Tmt Ltd, an S&P BSE SME IPO with a market size of ₹939.25 Cr. A company situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat named Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited was established on January 26, 1984, and it is currently involved in producing top-quality TMT bars that adhere to ISI Standards. On 05-09-2022, Rhetan Tmt was listed on the BSE. The initial public offering (IPO) of Rhetan TMT Limited had a fixed issue price of ₹70 per share and a maximum issue size of ₹56 Cr. The stock has risen to ₹442.00 as of today's closing price, representing an all-time gain of 564.66% from its IPO price.
