Multibagger SME IPO sets record date for 1:10 stock split and 11:4 bonus shares

The Board of Directors said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements}, Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 31st January, 2023 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled for the following matters, in accordance with the approval of shareholders obtained on Friday, 13th January, 2023: 1. Sub-division of 1 (one) Equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to 10 (ten) Equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each fully paid-up. 2. Issue of 11 (Eleven) Bonus Shares for every 4 (four) Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company."