With a market valuation of ₹266 Cr, Vinny Overseas Limited is a small-cap company that operates in the textile industry. The Board of Directors of the Company authorized a 13:10 bonus share and stock split during its meeting held on January 16, 2023. The corporation has established a record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for this purpose.

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary resolution, on 14th February 2023 and has fixed the record date on Friday, 24th February 2023 for the purpose of 1. sub-division of 1 equity share of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of Rs. 1/-each fully paid up. 2. Issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 13:10."

In Q3FY23, the company recorded revenue from operations of ₹20.09 Cr compared to ₹24.79 Cr in Q3FY22, representing a fall of 18.95% YoY. The company recorded net expenses of ₹20.34 Cr in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to ₹26.74 Cr recorded in the quarter ended December 2021. The company posted a net loss of ₹0.19 in terms of profit before tax (PBT) compared to a net loss of ₹1.93 Cr in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a net loss of ₹0.27 Cr in Q3FY23 compared to a net loss of ₹1.09 crore in Q3FY22. The EPS of Vinny Overseas stood at a loss of ₹0.27 compared to a loss of ₹1.08 in the year-ago quarter.

Vinny Overseas is an SME IPO launched at an issue price of ₹40 that went public on November 28, 2022, and since then it has appreciated by 577.54%, setting a record high. In 2023, it has gained by 79.86% YTD. The shares of Vinny Overseas closed today on the NSE at ₹264.85 apiece level, up by 0.02% from the previous close of ₹264.80. The stock recorded a total volume of 20,756 shares compared to a 20-Day average volume of 42,950 shares. The stock has appreciated 41.22% over the past month, and it has risen 13.84% during the past five trading days.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test