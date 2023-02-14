Multibagger SME IPO sets record date for 13:10 bonus shares and stock split

Vinny Overseas is an SME IPO launched at an issue price of ₹40 that went public on November 28, 2022, and since then it has appreciated by 577.54%, setting a record high. In 2023, it has gained by 79.86% YTD. The shares of Vinny Overseas closed today on the NSE at ₹264.85 apiece level, up by 0.02% from the previous close of ₹264.80. The stock recorded a total volume of 20,756 shares compared to a 20-Day average volume of 42,950 shares. The stock has appreciated 41.22% over the past month, and it has risen 13.84% during the past five trading days.