Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Multibagger SME IPO: Small-cap stock gives 300% return to allottees in 3 months

Multibagger SME IPO: Small-cap stock gives 300% return to allottees in 3 months

1 min read . 09:13 AM ISTAsit Manohar
Multibagger IPO was launched at 36-38 per equity share and it listed at 76 on BSE SME exchange.

  • Multibagger SME IPO has turned 1.14 lakh of allottees into 4.35 lakh in three months

Multibagger SME IPO: At a time when main board initial public offerings (IPOs) have failed to make any significant buzz on Dalal Street, a good number of IPOs in SME segment have delivered whopping return to its shareholders. While SME stocks like Droneacharya Aerial have been hitting circuit since it listing in secondary markets, there is a big list of SME shares that have remained a money making stock for its investors since its listing in recent months.

Multibagger SME IPO: At a time when main board initial public offerings (IPOs) have failed to make any significant buzz on Dalal Street, a good number of IPOs in SME segment have delivered whopping return to its shareholders. While SME stocks like Droneacharya Aerial have been hitting circuit since it listing in secondary markets, there is a big list of SME shares that have remained a money making stock for its investors since its listing in recent months.

BSE SME IPO Insolation Energy is one such public issue. It was launched in September 2022 at a price band of 36 to 38 and the public issue listed on BSE SME exchange on 10th October 2022 at 76 apiece levels, giving whopping 100 per cent premium to its allottees.

BSE SME IPO Insolation Energy is one such public issue. It was launched in September 2022 at a price band of 36 to 38 and the public issue listed on BSE SME exchange on 10th October 2022 at 76 apiece levels, giving whopping 100 per cent premium to its allottees.

Click here to read latest stock market news

Click here to read latest stock market news

However, the SME stock didn't here only. In last three months of its listing, the SME share has surged to around 145 apiece levels, near 300 per cent higher from its lower price band of 36 per share. In these near three months, the SME stock has made life-time high of 152.95 apiece as well.

However, the SME stock didn't here only. In last three months of its listing, the SME share has surged to around 145 apiece levels, near 300 per cent higher from its lower price band of 36 per share. In these near three months, the SME stock has made life-time high of 152.95 apiece as well.

1.14 lakh turns to 4.35 lakh in three months

As a bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the Insolation Energy IPO comprised 3000 company shares, minimum investment of an allottee in the scrip was 1.14 lakh. As the stock has ascended to the tune of 145 apiece levels, an allottees 1.14 lakh would have turned to 4.35 lakh today, provided the allottee had remained invested in the scrip despite strong debut of the shares in secondary markets.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

1.14 lakh turns to 4.35 lakh in three months

As a bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the Insolation Energy IPO comprised 3000 company shares, minimum investment of an allottee in the scrip was 1.14 lakh. As the stock has ascended to the tune of 145 apiece levels, an allottees 1.14 lakh would have turned to 4.35 lakh today, provided the allottee had remained invested in the scrip despite strong debut of the shares in secondary markets.

In four days bidding from 26th to 29th September 2022, this multibagger IPO was subscribed 192.79 times. The retail portion of the public issue was subscribed 235.55 times whereas its NII portion got subscribed 150.02 times.

In four days bidding from 26th to 29th September 2022, this multibagger IPO was subscribed 192.79 times. The retail portion of the public issue was subscribed 235.55 times whereas its NII portion got subscribed 150.02 times.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP