Multibagger SME IPO: Small-cap stock gives 300% return to allottees in 3 months

₹ 1.14 lakh turns to ₹ 4.35 lakh in three months

As a bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the Insolation Energy IPO comprised 3000 company shares, minimum investment of an allottee in the scrip was ₹1.14 lakh. As the stock has ascended to the tune of ₹145 apiece levels, an allottees ₹1.14 lakh would have turned to ₹4.35 lakh today, provided the allottee had remained invested in the scrip despite strong debut of the shares in secondary markets.