Multibagger SME IPO: Stock rally pauses after giving 325% return to allottees2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- Multibagger SME IPO has hit circuit on all 15 sessions since its listing on 23rd December 2022
Multibagger SME IPO: After rallying for 14 successive sessions and hitting upper circuit, shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd finally took a pause after the profit booking trigger. Droneacharya Aerial share price today opened downside and went on to hit lower circuit in early morning deals on Thursday. However, before this profit booking trigger, this drone solution stock that listed on BSE SME exchange on 23rd December 2022 has surged to the tune of 325 per cent from the upper price band of the issue price. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO was launched in December 2022 at price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share.
