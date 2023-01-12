Multibagger SME IPO: After rallying for 14 successive sessions and hitting upper circuit, shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Ltd finally took a pause after the profit booking trigger. Droneacharya Aerial share price today opened downside and went on to hit lower circuit in early morning deals on Thursday. However, before this profit booking trigger, this drone solution stock that listed on BSE SME exchange on 23rd December 2022 has surged to the tune of 325 per cent from the upper price band of the issue price. Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO was launched in December 2022 at price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share.

Droneacharya Aerial share price history

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO was launched in December at price band of ₹52 to ₹54 per equity share. The public issue was listed on BSE SME exchange on 23rd December 2022 at ₹102, delivering around 90 per cent listing gain to its lucky allottees. However, the drone sock went on to climb further and hit 5 per cent upper circuit on the listing date.

The SME stock has hit circuit on all 15 sessions since its listing on BSE SME exchange on 23rd December. Today it has hit lower circuit whereas on all 14 pervious sessions, Droneacharya Aerial share price has hit upper circuit.

Click here to read latest stock market news

Multibagger IPO

As mentioned above, this BSE SME IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs in last one month. The public issue was offered at ₹52-54 per equity share and one lot of the IPO comprised 2000 company shares. This means, minimum investment of an allottee in retail portion is ₹1.08 lakh. If an allottee had remained invested despite strong debut of the drone stock, its ₹1.08 lakh would have turned to ₹4.40 lakh today. Provided the allottee had remained invested in this multibagger SME IPO throughout the period mentioned above.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test